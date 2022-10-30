US Bancorp DE Has $999,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Leidos by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

