US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock worth $1,353,829 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.21 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

