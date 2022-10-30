US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,067 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

