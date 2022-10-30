US Bancorp DE Purchases 12,910 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 495.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $8,046,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Ambarella by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ambarella by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.