US Bancorp DE Purchases 381 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.18 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

