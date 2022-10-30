US Bancorp DE Purchases 421 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

