US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,932 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.