US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,787 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 205,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.98. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

