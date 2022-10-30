US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after buying an additional 332,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

