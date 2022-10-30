US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

SNN stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

