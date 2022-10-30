US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $44.43 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.