US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 387.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,917,000 after buying an additional 863,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

