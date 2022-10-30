US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 389,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 15.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.57) to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

