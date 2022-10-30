US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $39.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.