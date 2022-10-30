US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 772.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 805,693 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Umpqua Trading Up 3.6 %

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.