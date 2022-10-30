US Bancorp DE Sells 109 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

