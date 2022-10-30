US Bancorp DE Sells 14,422 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 467,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

