US Bancorp DE Sells 14,422 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 467,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
