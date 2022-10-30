US Bancorp DE Sells 17,858 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 128.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of PUBM opened at $17.30 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,039 shares of company stock worth $4,814,840. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

