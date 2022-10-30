US Bancorp DE Sells 19,803 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

