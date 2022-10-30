US Bancorp DE Sells 208 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 679.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.