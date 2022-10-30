US Bancorp DE Sells 25,896 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.98 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.