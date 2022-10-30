US Bancorp DE Sells 2,670 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $46.03 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

