US Bancorp DE Sells 2,789 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

