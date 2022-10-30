US Bancorp DE Sells 3,569 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

