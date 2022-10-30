US Bancorp DE Sells 375 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.86.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $303.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day moving average of $277.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.