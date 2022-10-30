US Bancorp DE Sells 418 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,721,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,115,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

HELE opened at $95.03 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

