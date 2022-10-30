US Bancorp DE Sells 451 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

