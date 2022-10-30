US Bancorp DE Sells 5,087 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 545.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

