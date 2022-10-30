US Bancorp DE Sells 5,283 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.36 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

