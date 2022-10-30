US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avista were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after buying an additional 438,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 170,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 2,048.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 149,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avista Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE AVA opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.79 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.