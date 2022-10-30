Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Trading Up 2.5 %

VGR stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

