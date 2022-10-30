Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,099,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Penumbra by 7.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.27.

PEN stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -325.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,859 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

