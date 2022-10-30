Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,165 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.25 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

