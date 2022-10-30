Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55,462 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 2.2 %

RCII stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

