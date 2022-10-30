Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 54.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 33.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $1,920,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $529.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.20. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

