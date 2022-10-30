Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

