Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 220.3% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Timken by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Timken by 43.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken Price Performance

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

