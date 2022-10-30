Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 27.1 %

NYSE DVA opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.