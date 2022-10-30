Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,029 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

