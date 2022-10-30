Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 208 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Exponent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.09 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

