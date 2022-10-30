Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 659 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,264,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 488.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.16 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

