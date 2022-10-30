Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 810 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.78 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.