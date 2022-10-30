Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 295.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

AMED opened at $97.63 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

