Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.