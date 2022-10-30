Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

