Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 271.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 314.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.