Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAR. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PAR Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

PAR opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $785.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.87. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.