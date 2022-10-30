Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

