Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. KeyCorp started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

