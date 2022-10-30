Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 269.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

